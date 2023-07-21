Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 316.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,534. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

