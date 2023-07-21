Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 142,377 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

