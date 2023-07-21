Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,661,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,375,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

