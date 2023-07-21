Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 318,944 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4,648.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.37. 858,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,292. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.