Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $11.98 on Friday, hitting $183.59. 1,769,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,797. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

