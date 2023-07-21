NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $230.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.76.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $211.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

