Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $11.28. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 367,579 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
