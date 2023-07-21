Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $11.28. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 367,579 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

