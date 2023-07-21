Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.47. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 18,979 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

