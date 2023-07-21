Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.47. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 18,979 shares changing hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
