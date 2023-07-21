Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.41.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 543,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

