Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Up 12.5%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 85,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 45,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Northern Superior Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Northern Superior Resources alerts:

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.