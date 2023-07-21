Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NATGet Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.81. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 1,839,997 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $803.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NATGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

