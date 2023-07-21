Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.81. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 1,839,997 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $803.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.
Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
