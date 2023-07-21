Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.81. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 1,839,997 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $803.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

