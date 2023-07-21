Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.
NYSE:NOK remained flat at $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,540,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389,230. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.
NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.
