Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,559 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

