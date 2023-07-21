Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,762 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,762 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

