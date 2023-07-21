Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.89 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $507.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.21 and its 200 day moving average is $459.04. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $509.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

