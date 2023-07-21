Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $264.00 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

