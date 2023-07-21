Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,952 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

