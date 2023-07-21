Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,764 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Moody’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

NYSE MCO opened at $360.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $361.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.53 and its 200 day moving average is $313.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

