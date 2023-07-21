Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $129.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.