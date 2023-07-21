Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,369 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of AON by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $339.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.99. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

