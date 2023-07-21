NFT Price Reaches $0.0183 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021499 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.47 or 1.00006839 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

