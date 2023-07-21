NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $262.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

