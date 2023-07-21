NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,198.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,223.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,191.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.84 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

