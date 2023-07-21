NewSquare Capital LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 291.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

