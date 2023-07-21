NewSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 420 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

