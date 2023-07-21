Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Newell Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

