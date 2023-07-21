Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $23.63 on Monday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $846.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,363.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,331,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $50,205,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

