Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.94. 14,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWITY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Network International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Network International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.