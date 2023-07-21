Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $370.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 8.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $437.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.50 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.