Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $437.42 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $211.50 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.43 and a 200-day moving average of $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

