Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix updated its Q3 guidance to $3.52 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $438.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.64 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.33. The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,351.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.71.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

