Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix updated its Q3 guidance to $3.52 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $431.52. 1,848,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.33. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.64 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 32.3% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

