Nervos Network Reaches One Day Volume of $3.61 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $115.26 million and $3.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,799.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00309633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00814544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00544637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062856 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 273.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00127437 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,134,008,057 coins and its circulating supply is 41,532,980,940 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.