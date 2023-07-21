Needham & Company LLC Trims Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price to $136.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $207.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masimo by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

