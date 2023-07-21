NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $125.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,721,322 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

