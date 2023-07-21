NBT Bank N A NY Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $352.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $353.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.48.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.