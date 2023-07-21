NBT Bank N A NY Sells 57 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Mastercard stock opened at $398.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $404.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.57 and a 200-day moving average of $371.78.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

