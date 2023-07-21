NBT Bank N A NY Sells 4,897 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 807,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $171,093,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of NSC opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.