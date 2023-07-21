NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $93.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

