NBT Bank N A NY Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %

FI stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $129.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

