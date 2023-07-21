NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 405 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.