NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 125 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $171.92 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.25. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

