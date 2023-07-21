NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

