NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLW opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

