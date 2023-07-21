NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 142,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

BAC stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $252.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

