Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 4.1%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. 883,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,928,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

NVTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

