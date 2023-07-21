National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Update

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.
In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EYE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 740,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
