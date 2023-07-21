National Bank Financial Cuts Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Price Target to C$0.75

Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Minera Alamos Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,920. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

