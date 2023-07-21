Nathaniel Rothschild Buys 118,069 Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 118,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £341,219.41 ($446,155.09).

Volex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VLX stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.69) on Friday. Volex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.01. The firm has a market cap of £510.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,658.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,352.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Volex Company Profile

VLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.41) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Volex from GBX 490 ($6.41) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.