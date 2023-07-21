Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 121.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 304.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 224.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

